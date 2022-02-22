EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.