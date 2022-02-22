EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

