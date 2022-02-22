EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1,107.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 351,416 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

