EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 116,529 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,529 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

