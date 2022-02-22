EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51,098 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,098 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.57 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

