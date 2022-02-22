EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 931,957 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $40,900,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

