Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EPOKY opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.