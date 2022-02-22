Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.