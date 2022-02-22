Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sealed Air Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

