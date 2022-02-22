Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy expects that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

