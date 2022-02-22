Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,787. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,312 shares of company stock worth $15,934,286. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,071,000 after buying an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Equity Residential by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,263,000 after buying an additional 180,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,085,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

