Ergo Market Capitalization Achieves $92.21 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Ergo has a market cap of $92.21 million and $777,801.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00007629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,757.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.26 or 0.06931704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00281250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00772997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00070854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.40 or 0.00398331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00221990 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.