ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

