ERn Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,666 Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 562,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

TRIN opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

