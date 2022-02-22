ESS Tech (GWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GWH opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.