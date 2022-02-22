Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ESTA opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $88.66.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Establishment Labs by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Establishment Labs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
