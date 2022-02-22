Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESTA opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $88.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Establishment Labs by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Establishment Labs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

