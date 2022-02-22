EverRise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $73.05 million and $801,343.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EverRise

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

