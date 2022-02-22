Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

