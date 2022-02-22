Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

EXAS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,181. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,923. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

