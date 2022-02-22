Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
EXAS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,181. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,923. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.
About Exact Sciences
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
