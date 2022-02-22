Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.27.

EXEL stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,736 shares of company stock worth $2,200,321. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,326,000 after buying an additional 514,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after buying an additional 692,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Exelixis by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 2,089,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after buying an additional 109,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

