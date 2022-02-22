Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 7.9%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. 2,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 263,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

