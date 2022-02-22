FairCoin (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. FairCoin has a market cap of $491,434.71 and $42.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001438 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004390 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052379 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

