Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.200-$5.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49 billion-$5.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.43. 344,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,074. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.09. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

