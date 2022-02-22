Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35). 619,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 594,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.20 million and a P/E ratio of -37.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.97.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

