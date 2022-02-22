Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.45. 551,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.