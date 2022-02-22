Financial Contrast: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) vs. ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Avinger has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31% ResMed 15.16% 28.12% 17.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avinger and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 ResMed 0 4 7 0 2.64

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 819.49%. ResMed has a consensus price target of $259.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than ResMed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avinger and ResMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 2.63 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -1.00 ResMed $3.20 billion 10.53 $474.51 million $3.55 64.87

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ResMed beats Avinger on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

