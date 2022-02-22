Financial Contrast: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and LiveXLive Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.66 -$49.68 million N/A N/A LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 1.08 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.47

LiveXLive Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and LiveXLive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 65.48%. LiveXLive Media has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 828.09%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33%

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats LiveXLive Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

