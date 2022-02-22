FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,516.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $473.93 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.26 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

