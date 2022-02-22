FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FBHS stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

