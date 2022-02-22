FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 88.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.