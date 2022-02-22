FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $222.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.72 and its 200-day moving average is $220.05. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

