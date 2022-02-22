FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $65,214,000.

VGSH stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

