FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,447,000 after purchasing an additional 773,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 885,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

