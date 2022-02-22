Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Fiserv by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.65. 7,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,977. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

