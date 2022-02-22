Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Fiverr International stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $164,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

