Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

NYSEARCA SOGU opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The Short De-SPAC ET has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Get Short De-SPAC ET alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Short De-SPAC ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Short De-SPAC ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.