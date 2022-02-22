Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $879,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,121,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.