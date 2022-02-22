Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $101.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

