Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 8,243 First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

