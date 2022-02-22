Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $509,000 Position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57. ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $101.37.

