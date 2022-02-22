Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fluor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fluor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

