Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to £140 by Analysts at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target cut by Barclays from £175 ($238.00) to £140 ($190.40) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($204.00) to £155 ($210.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.90 ($233.78) to £170.10 ($231.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($222.36) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($214.88) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £158.70 ($215.82).

LON FLTR opened at £103.80 ($141.17) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.23 billion and a PE ratio of -249.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of £111.40 and a 200 day moving average of £125.92. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.80) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($267.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

