Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.73 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after buying an additional 2,893,968 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,859,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

