Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.13.

NYSE FMX opened at $77.08 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

