Fortescue Metals Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57.

FSUGY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

FSUGY opened at $28.34 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 14.89%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

