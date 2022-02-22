Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE FET opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.66.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
