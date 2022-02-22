Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FET opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.66.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.