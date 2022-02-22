Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 435,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,972,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.