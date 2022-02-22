Franklin Resources Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
BGNE stock opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $194.50 and a 1-year high of $426.56.
BeiGene Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.