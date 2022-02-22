Franklin Resources Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

BGNE stock opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $194.50 and a 1-year high of $426.56.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

