Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 91.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 4.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

