Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $925,000 Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $528,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 163.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 224,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 135.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 879,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,096 shares of company stock worth $5,318,426.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

