Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 194.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. upped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NYSE ZUO opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

